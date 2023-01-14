SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Culture/art

SGGP Newspaper wins second prize for beautiful spring publication’s cover

SGGP
The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper has won the second prize at the Lunar New Year Publication Cover Design Awards 2023 which was organized by the HCMC Journalists’ Association.
SGGP Newspaper wins second prize for beautiful spring publication’s cover ảnh 1
The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper wins the second prize at the Lunar New Year Publication Cover Design Awards 2023. (Photo: SGGP)

This year’s event attracted 26 publications from 17 press agencies in HCMC.

The organizer granted the first prize to the Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborer) Newspaper, and the other two second prizes to the Phu Nu TPHCM (HCMC Women) Newspaper and Phap Luat (Law) Newspaper. Two third prizes went to the Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper and Giao Duc (Education) Magazine.

Five encouragement prizes were presented to the Saigon Times, Doanh Nhan Sai Gon (Saigon Entrepreneur) Weekly Magazine, Van Nghe (Arts) Magazine, Rua Vang children magazine of the Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper, and the Special Publication of the HCMC Journalists’ Association.

On this occasion, an exhibition displaying and selling award-winning publications is held in the HCMC Book Street during the Tet holiday from January 14- February 10 to raise funds for needy journalists. The proceeds from the sale of award-winning publications will be donated to disadvantaged old reporters and journalists with a fatal disease.

SGGP Newspaper wins second prize for beautiful spring publication’s cover ảnh 2
At the award ceremony (Photo: SGGP)
SGGP Newspaper wins second prize for beautiful spring publication’s cover ảnh 3
The Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborer) Newspaper wins the first prize. (Photo: SGGP)
SGGP Newspaper wins second prize for beautiful spring publication’s cover ảnh 4
SGGP Newspaper wins second prize for beautiful spring publication’s cover ảnh 5
SGGP Newspaper wins second prize for beautiful spring publication’s cover ảnh 6
Award-winning publications (Photo: SGGP)
SGGP Newspaper wins second prize for beautiful spring publication’s cover ảnh 7
Chairman of the HCMC Journalists' Association speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
SGGP Newspaper wins second prize for beautiful spring publication’s cover ảnh 8
Award-winning publications (Photo: SGGP)
SGGP Newspaper wins second prize for beautiful spring publication’s cover ảnh 9
Award-winning publications (Photo: SGGP)
SGGP Newspaper wins second prize for beautiful spring publication’s cover ảnh 10
Cover design of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (Photo: SGGP)
SGGP Newspaper wins second prize for beautiful spring publication’s cover ảnh 11
An exhibition displaying and selling award-winning publications is held in the HCMC Book Street during the Tet holiday from January 14- February 10 to raise charity funds for needy journalists.
SGGP Newspaper wins second prize for beautiful spring publication’s cover ảnh 12
SGGP Newspaper wins second prize for beautiful spring publication’s cover ảnh 13
SGGP Newspaper wins second prize for beautiful spring publication’s cover ảnh 14
By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

