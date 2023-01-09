Services for keeping pets during Tet holidays booming

As the Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year) is approaching, services for keeping pets during the Tet holidays are booming.

A quick survey at some stores providing pet beauty and pet care services in Binh Thanh District, District 12, Thu Duc City shows that the service price this year is not higher than in previous years. However, the demand for beautifying dogs and cats or sending pets to shops when pet owners go on vacation during the Tet holidays has increased slightly compared to the time before the Covid-19 epidemic.

Mai Thi Ngoc Bich in Ly Thai To Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 3 said that her family has two small, fluffy white dogs, so she has to regularly take them to grooming salons for cats and dogs to take care of them because she doesn’t know how to take care of them.

The owner of Puppy's House shop in Xo Viet Nghe Tinh Street Binh Thanh District said that this year, most customers have chosen a grooming service package including detailed cleaning, trimming and styling for pets. The shop assistant will advise customers to choose the right style after looking at pets' short or long hair, face, or breed.

From December 23 to December 29, the store will increase the pet beauty service fee by 20 percent in order to limit crowding at the end of the year. After this date, prices will decrease as normally, said Loan Le, owner of Puppy's house.

Currently, the package price including trimming and styling at some pet care stores ranges from VND280,000 to VND900,000 depending on weight. The price for keeping pets during the Tet holiday ranges from VND220,000-VND270,000 a day.