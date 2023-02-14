Semi-wild environment created for 7 tigers in Quang Binh Province

The Management Board of Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park (Quang Binh Province) yesterday announced the province’s adjustment for the wildlife rescue area, including the section to nurture 7 Indochinese tigers.



Accordingly, the detailed planning area is located at km No.8 on 20 Quyet Thang Street in Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park (in Son Trach Commune). The new area covers 13,240m2 to accommodate various facilities, including a section of nearly 3,500m2 to care for 7 Indochinese tigers.

Director of Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park Pham Hong Thai informed that the provincial People’s Committee has just finetuned the cluster of the wildlife rescue center, giving more opportunities for these 7 tigers to grow up in a semi-wild environment, the first in Vietnam so far to allow the release of tiger.

This adjustment comes in time to suit the 7 tigers, which were rescued from Nghe An Province in August 2021 after a case of illegal wildlife sale being detected and eliminated. At that time, they were only 40 days old and some suffered from diarrhea, intestinal disease.



In Pu Mat National Park, after 8 months of care, the seven successfully recovered and gained weight. As they grew up, it is impossible for this park, normally used to take care of newborn tigers, to accommodate them.

Therefore, since March 23, 2022, Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park has been the one in charge of these tigers. The seven, consist of 5 males and 2 females, are now over 100kg each. This National Park is urgently building a new and more spacious home for them to help them getting used to semi-wild behaviors.



All are now kept in an iron cage inside a primitive forest section quite far away from the population. Every day, their meal costs VND2.6 million each (US$110), taken from the provincial budget as well as the income of the National Park. Cameras are installed in each cage to monitor their health and behaviors.