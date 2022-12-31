Seabourn Encore cruise ship carrying 434 passengers arrives in HCMC

The international tourists visited the Notre Dame Cathedral, HCMC Post Office, and enjoyed performances of Vietnamese traditional music.

The vessel will leave HCMC for the Penang Port in Malaysia on January 1 , 2023. The delegation previously visited Cambodia.

It is the second cruise ship carrying travelers to HCMC from the beginning to the present.

In October, the luxury cruise ship Le Laperouse of Ponant (France) brought 100 tourists of French, American, and German nationalities to HCMC after its last visit to the city in mid-November, 2019. It was the first cruise tourist group to come to HCMC after the tourism industry officially opened to international visitors after the Covid-19 pandemic in March this year.

According to the municipal Tourism Department, the return of cruise tourists is a good sign for the tourism industry of the country and HCMC. The HCMC tourism industry identifies cruise tourists as an important and potential source of high-spending visitors.