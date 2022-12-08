



Dr. Nguyen Huyen Duc was granted the Young Persons’ Achievement Award 2022 by the UK’s Royal Aeronautical Society. (Source: VietnamPlus)



Duc is the only to win the RAeS’s highest award for those under 30 this year.

The RAeS awards are among the world’s most long-standing and prestigious prizes reserved for individuals or teams with exceptional achievements or inventions in the aerospace industry.

The scientist, born in Hanoi in 1995, said he hopes more Vietnamese scientists and engineers will be recognised by international associations and organisations.

He received a Master of Engineering degree in 2019 and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in 2021 from the Department of Aerospace Engineering at the University of Bristol.

His research outputs include eight articles published on journals of Quartile 1, which are the top publications of a subject area, and 10 contributions to international aerospace conferences in the UK, the US, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland.

Founded in 1866, the RAeS gathers aerospace organisations and enterprises around the world, including Boeing, Airbus, BAE Systems, the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, the Asian Business Aviation Association, the UK Space Agency, and the US Federal Aviation Administration.

VNA