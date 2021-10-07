‘Y te HCM’ app proves useful for HCMC residents

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Vo Thi Trung Trinh with her individual QR code on ‘Y te HCM’ app.



Deputy Director Vo Thi Trung Trinh informed that HCMC has developed its own common database, connected to other national databases via the National Government Service Platform (NGSP) and HCMC Local Government Service Platform (HCM LGSP). Exploiting Big Data technology, the HCMC common database contains updated information about individual QR codes, location QR codes, electronic health declarations, vaccination, recovered F0 cases.

These critical data are shared to businesses to serve the Covid-19 prevention and control tasks in their sites. These data are integrated into the database of the ‘PC-Covid’ app so that users do not need to re-enter their personal information in the latter one.

Explaining whether the app ‘Y te HCM’ has turned out unnecessary after the launch of ‘PC-Covid’, the Deputy Director stated that thanks to being developed a long time ago, ‘Y te HCM’ has gone through various updates to better suit the urgent needs of people living in HCMC like ‘Caring for F0 at home’, ‘Looking up information of F0 relatives’, ‘Hotline 1022’.

Discussing the practicality of ‘Y te HCM’ to HCMC residents, Deputy Director Trinh said that users perform common tasks such as health declaration before visiting hospitals, state offices, or workplaces just like other apps (VHD, Bluezone). This declaration is automatically updated into the user’s individual QR code to display to the functional agencies when asked.

Other useful features are ‘QR scanning’ to record visited places and time into the travel history so that medical units can track close contacts if necessary; ‘My information’ to show essential Covid-19-related data (vaccination status or recovery status if any) with proper colors.

In addition, the corresponding information portal antoan-covid.tphcm.gov.vn is built with the aim of using IT to serve medical tasks in the community and businesses compliant with step-by-step measures to adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Via this portal, organizations and enterprises can create various location QR codes for their sites to monitor visits and easily quarantine infected areas when needed. Managers of each site can use this location QR code to record and check epidemiological factors of their staff, clients, visitors, which is one evaluation criterion in the set issued by HCMC People’s Committee.

In the upcoming time, businesses, organizations, and state units will be able to access Covid-19 prevention and control data stored in the common database for safer and more efficient operation. Using individual QR codes, functional agencies can track F0 cases and their close contacts in their responsible areas faster and more easily, while conveniently monitoring the status of Covid-19 prevention and control in accordance with the criteria sets the city has issued.

Finally, the Deputy Director stressed that HCMC is still in the middle of the Covid-19 outbreak, meaning necessary measures must be applied strictly to gradually eliminate F0 cases in the community while maintaining common activities. Therefore, such IT products as the ‘Y te HCM’ app or the information portal is essential for each resident as well as business, unit to operate safely.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam