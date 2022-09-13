Workshop seeking ways to solve environmental problems for sustainable growth

In the conference, scientists present reports, research and discussed matters of pesticide residues in agricultural products, pesticide use in agriculture in the Mekong Delta, gaseous and particulate pollution in Hanoi, lead toxicity to Moina dubia types; microplastic release in river basins in Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province, accumulation of microplastics in small saltwater fish and potential human exposure, factors influencing harmful algae bloom and models to predict bloom occurrence, environmental education in Vietnam.

The conference will collect necessary information, opinions from scientists to help state leaders gain new perspectives in order to devise novel measures to solve environmental pollution, ecosystem degradation in Vietnam for a more sustainable development in the future.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Vien Hong