Winners of Vietnam Digital Awards 2022 announced

At the award ceremony (Photo: VNA)



The awards has accessed 10,000 businesses, attracted 1,000 entries and honoured a total of 300 units and individuals that offer outstanding digital transformation solutions through its five editions, according to Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung.

Notably, apart from domestic firms, this year’s awards saw the participation of foreign enterprises, he added, expressing his hope that the winners will further contribute to Vietnam’s digital transformation.Nguyen Duc Hien, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission, said the awards has also created a playground for collectives and individuals to exchange experience in digital transformation, digital economic development, and high-tech application in management, production and business.Organisers said they received nearly 400 dossiers, many of which have used new technologies like AI, Big Data, IoT, Blockchain and Cloud, covering health care, education, banking, transport, energy and logistics, among others.

Vietnamplus