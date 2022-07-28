VN’s outbound Internet affected by APG undersea fiber optic cable problem

Accordingly, the problem was found at Branch S3, about 420km away from Chongming Landing Station in China. This has caused a connection loss on the whole route of APG and influenced Vietnam’s Internet going internationally.

APG began its operation in the middle of December 2016, with the total length of around 10,400km under Pacific Ocean. It can provide a bandwidth of up to 54Tbps. Its stations are located in China, Hong Kong (China), Taiwan (China), Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

APG is one of the seven undersea fiber optic cables to connect Vietnam to the world. The cable experienced 4 interruption times last year.

By Minh Tam – Translated by Yen Nhi