The result of introducing the National Public Service Portal since December 2019. (Photo: VGP)



The United Nations’ report reveals that Vietnam raised its 2020 rank as to e-government growth by 2 positions to stay at the 86th out of 193 nations, territories globally. Sadly, it still stood at the 6th in the Southeast Asian region, meaning its competitive advantage in investment attraction is not truly distinct.

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung stated in the conference that the development of an e-government and a digital government in the further future goes along with addressing urgent major issues in the society so that the authorities are able to better and more effectively serve citizens and businesses.

Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Vietnam Andrew Jeffries commented that digital transformation is an inevitable and critical trend in several countries worldwide. Digital tools have proved to be powerful for governments to exploit via their fast and convenient features in delivering public services while improving government accountability and openness.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also contributing to urging this transformation in public administration and services, leaving digital technology not as an option but a mandatory task to each government in the world, including Vietnam.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam