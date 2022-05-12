  1. Science/technology

Violating telecoms enterprises may be suspended from developing new subscribers

Decree No.14/2022/ND-CP has added more punishments to reduce the number of law breaking cases, including the content to ‘suspend violating telecoms companies from developing new subscribers’. This is the announcement of the Inspectorate of the Information and Communications Ministry in a recent online meeting about administrative sanctions in telecoms and radio frequencies fields.

Accordingly, besides suffering the main punishment forms, law-breaking telecoms businesses might even receive this harsher sanction instead of the use-to-be suspension from operation or service provision.

The Inspectorate stated that this additional content acts as a deterrent to improve the responsibility of all current telecoms companies, a tool to stop spam SIMs or messages, and scam SMS.

Since Decree No.15/2020/ND-CP only imposes mild punishments for illegal collection and use of sensitive personal information of telecoms service subscribers stored online, it cannot fulfill its deterrent mission. Therefore, Decree No.14/2022/ND-CP has doubled the fine for this crime to VND40-60 million (US$1,700-2,600).

By Kim Thanh – Translated by Vien Hong

