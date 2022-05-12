Violating telecoms enterprises may be suspended from developing new subscribers

Accordingly, besides suffering the main punishment forms, law-breaking telecoms businesses might even receive this harsher sanction instead of the use-to-be suspension from operation or service provision.

The Inspectorate stated that this additional content acts as a deterrent to improve the responsibility of all current telecoms companies, a tool to stop spam SIMs or messages, and scam SMS.

Since Decree No.15/2020/ND-CP only imposes mild punishments for illegal collection and use of sensitive personal information of telecoms service subscribers stored online, it cannot fulfill its deterrent mission. Therefore, Decree No.14/2022/ND-CP has doubled the fine for this crime to VND40-60 million (US$1,700-2,600).

By Kim Thanh – Translated by Vien Hong