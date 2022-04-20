Viettel announces arrival of Vietnam’s largest bandwidth cable route

Viettel held the grand opening ceremony for ADC (Asia Direct Cable) landing station in Quy Nhon City

ADC has an undersea length of 9,800km and a capacity of over 140 Tbps. Having an initial investment amount of US$290 million, it applies the most advanced transmission technology to link nations in the Asia-Pacific region.

When in operation, Viettel’s ADC will add 18Tbps in the total international connection capacity of Viettel in order to better serve high-speed connection demands from Vietnam to other countries.

It is able to satisfy the needs of international Internet-based applications requesting high speed such as Internet of Things (IoT), automation, AI, artificial reality/virtual reality (AR/VR). At the same time, it can ensure cyber safety, network backup, Internet service quality for Viettel.

ADC links nations and territories in the Asia-Pacific region like Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand.

ADC is the fifth undersea cable route and the one with the largest investment of Viettel so far, based on the construction cooperation with leading telecoms groups in the world like Singtel, China Telecom, SoftBank, China Unicom, NT, PLDT, TATA Communications.



Being the only Vietnamese investor in this fiber optic cable, Viettel exclusively owns ADC’s Quy Nhon landing station, which is also the third exclusive of the business. Viettel up to now has invested in five undersea fiber optic cables, namely AAE-1 (landing station in Vung Tau City), TGN-IA (landing station in Vung Tau City), APG (landing station in Da Nang City), AAG (landing station in Vung Tau City), and ADC (landing station in Vung Tau City Quy Nhon City).

By Ba Tan – Translated by Vien Hong