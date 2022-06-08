Vietnamese professor wins prestigious chemical award

Prof. Nguyen Thi Kim Thanh. (Photo: VNA)



Prof. Nguyen Thi Kim Thanh won the prize thanks to her significant contribution to foundation research on chemical synthesis and physical property analysis of Plasmonic nanoparticles and their magnetism for biomedical applications.

This material has displayed great potential in biomedicine. Its applicability will be wider when its physical properties and stability, compatibility in the biological environment is thoroughly analyzed.

Dr. Helen Pain, CEO of the UK Royal Society of Chemistry, stated that Prof. Thanh’s research is a wonderful example of why we honor the great science and remarkable contributions of scientists.

This Interdisciplinary Prizes of the UK Royal Society of Chemistry one of the oldest and most prestigious in the world to recognize the achievements of individuals, teams, and organizations in the chemistry field. Until now, 60 scientists have won the prizes, some of whom are also Nobel Prizes winners.

By Lam Dien – Translated by Vien Hong