Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai (R) speaks at the seminar.



The seminar attracted the participation of speakers from the International Trade Center (ITC), CUTS International, Geneva, the South Center, and the Association of Vietnamese Intellectuals and Experts in Switzerland, together with representatives from several international organisations in Geneva, and Vietnamese experts.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the mission, said that digital transformation has become an inevitable trend in the fourth Industrial Revolution and been promoted in all socio-economic aspects, especially due to the requirements of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Vietnam, the use of digital platforms, e-commerce sites, social networks and specialised applications has increased sharply, and the country is expected to become the fastest-growing e-commerce market in Southeast Asia by 2026, she said.

Conducting digital transformation is one of the priorities in Vietnam’s socio-economic development strategy, reflected through the Government’s promulgation of many important strategies and policies to realise the country’s digital transformation, in order to provide solutions towards a better life for all, the diplomat said.



In that context, the Vietnamese mission in Geneva organised this event to connect and share research results and experience between Vietnamese and international experts in Switzerland on digital transformation, with focus on e-commerce and digital economy, she added.

According to a recent survey by the Vietnam Software & IT Services Association (VINASA), 92 percent of Vietnamese businesses that have demand for digital transformation do not know where to start and how to implement.

Therefore, learning from and consulting international experts and good practices will help Vietnamese researchers, training institutions, and businesses to choose appropriate measures to effectively carry out the process.

