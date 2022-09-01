Vietnam urgently strengthens information security on mobile devices

International conference and exhibition on information security in the Southern region in 2022, held in HCMC



Vice Chairman Tran Minh Triet of Vietnam Information Security Association (VNISA) shared that smart phones have been one essential equipment piece for Vietnamese people to participate in digital transformation. It is, therefore, necessary to closely monitor different cyber-attack methods on smart phones and be more cautious launching applications on them.

Chairman of VNISA – Southern region Ngo Vi Dong mentioned that unless information security is effectively guaranteed, there will be much trouble carrying out the digital transformation process as citizens encounter information leak (loose confidentiality) or unworking applications (application unavailability).

Because of a sharp increase in computer and mobile device use in Vietnam, the country has become a lucrative target of cyber criminals. Adding to this is the bad habit of Vietnamese people to install cracked software, to have so low an awareness about cyber-attacks.

Statistics from the Authority of Information Security (under the Information and Communications Ministry) reveal that among over 7,600 cyber-attacks in Vietnam in the first 7 months this year, there were 4,703 malicious code attacks, 4.3 times as many as interface change attacks. Each month, more than 760,000 Vietnamese IP addresses are in botnets, many of which are official IP of state agencies and organizations.

These figures have shown the essence of information security maintenance when the Government is carrying out digital transformation nationwide, so that citizens can see the reliability of the digital environment that is honest, civilized, and healthy.

In particular, Acting Director of Vietnam Cybersecurity Emergency Response Teams (VNCERT) Nguyen Duc Tuan commented that it is necessary to promote security applications to protect Internet users in Vietnam, to deliver guidance on proper behaviors in the cyber space.

Vice Chairman Tran Minh Triet added that each province and municipality should develop its own strategic plan for information security, which is corresponding with its actual digital transformation status and its capacity. More piloting schemes should be done to check whether important information systems can survive major incidents. A safe and secured digital economy must be established.

Chairman Ngo Vi Dong stressed that when the digital government is formed, any telecoms or information technology failures (data loss, information leak) might lead to disasters and an operation stall in state units, further resulting in social disorders. There must be new thinking in the strategy to ensure cyber security at all levels from the Government to state units, businesses, and each individual.

The Government introduced Decision No.964/QD-TTg on August 10, 2022 to approve the Strategy on National Cyber Security and Safety. It is a legal document to detail necessary tasks and responsibilities to ensure information security for the national digital transformation process.

By Binh Lam – Translated by Thanh Tam