Vietnam to implement advanced technologies in water source protection

The virtual meeting between experts of the water industry in Vietnam and Hungary

In the virtual meeting, experts in the water industry of both nations agreed that climate change and limitation in water sources have brought along various tough challenges to water supply services. Therefore, water service businesses need to apply modern technologies to renovate their operation so that the water quality can be improved and the security of water sources can be maintained.

Chairman of Vietnam Water Supply and Sewerage Association Nguyen Ngoc Diep informed that Vietnam, especially the Mekong Delta, is one of the five countries to be severely affected by climate change, leading to significant impacts in socio-economic development. As a result, it is critical that Vietnam closely collaborate with other nations to devise the most feasible technology-based solutions to protect its water sources.

Representatives from Hungary stated that the country has much experience in processing and storing water, changing saline water into fresh one, treating household sewage and waste water from landfills, water facilities construction, and managing river flooding.

With 97 percent of its population enjoying clean water, Hungary is confident to use its strengths in water management to help Vietnam via partnership and investment.

By An Ha – Translated by Huong Vuong