Vietnam to host international Blockchain summit in July

VINASA and VBU are discussing details of the upcoming summit in the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)



Vietnam Blockchain Summit is intended to be an annual prestigious global event, held by VINASA and VBU, within a series of international events of the blockchain community. It will happen on July 21-22 at the National Convention Center in Hanoi and be livestreamed on digital platforms.

The summit will welcome over 2,500 national and international delegates from government ministries and agencies, businesses, investment funds and organizations. Speakers in the summit are leaders of major blockchain enterprises, managers, senior experts in the field.

Vietnam Blockchain Summit 2022 is held to accompany the Government, ministries, state agencies, and enterprises in promoting the use of blockchain technology in Vietnam, introducing the development of this advanced technology nationwide in order to attract more investors and blockchain developers in the region and the world.

General Secretary of VINASA Nguyen Thi Thu Giang shared that blockchain is now considered a revolutionary technology, similar to the birth of the Internet. It is still in the first stage of development, with much research and selection on suitable infrastructure, platforms as well as breakthrough products.

Vietnam Blockchain Summit is expected to be a place for discussion and important policy introduction to boost the growth of systematic blockchain use in Vietnam, contributing to creating more breakthroughs during the establishment of a digital economy and government in the country.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Huong Vuong