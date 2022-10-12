Vietnam to host Blockchain Summit 2022 in October

The press conference to announce Vietnam Blockchain Summit 2022. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnam Blockchain Summit 2022 is planned to welcome the participation of related ministries and state agencies such as the National Assembly, the Government Cipher Committee, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Information and Communications, national and international experts.

There will be an in-depth seminar themed ‘Operating and Managing Blockchain Technology – Forming New Business Models to Create Breakthroughs for Emerging Markets’.

Reports from Markets and Markets predict that the domestic Blockchain-related market will reach the value of nearly US$2.5 billion in 2026 and a rise of scale by 5 times compared to 2021. Vietnam will be one of the top five nations as to this technology, having over 10 innovative startups in the field with a capitalization of more than $100 million. There have been Vietnamese unicorn startups in this field as well.

Vietnam Blockchain Summit 2022 invited leading names and businesses in the Blockchain technology like FTX, OKChain, DFG, BNBChain, NEAR, FioProtocol, FPT, Kyber Network, Sky Mavis, Kardiachain, LaunchZone to share their experience, provide their guidance on how to develop blockchain platforms in the aspects of finance, agriculture, natural resources, education and training.

General Secretary of VINASA Nguyen Thi Thu Giang is delivering her speech in the conference (Photo: SGGP)

General Secretary of VINASA Nguyen Thi Thu Giang informed that Vietnam Blockchain Summit 2022 is expected to attract the attendance of over 50 speakers and 1,000 delegates from 30 economies, including Blockchain giants such as UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, the US, the Republic of Korea. They will take part in 20 technology fireside chats.



Vietnam now owns the advantage of having high-quality IT human resources, so it is easy for the country to approach advanced technologies. The country is ranked at the 23rd position as to human resources quality, and the 2nd ideal destination for AI human resources. With proper investment in training, Vietnam will have even more advantages in the Blockchain race.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Vien Hong