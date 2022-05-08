Vietnam striving to remove bottlenecks from digital government development

People work with digital technology (Illustrative photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Despite recent positive results, major bottlenecks remain in the implementation of the work, with data sharing being one of the main issues.

In addition, due focus has yet to be paid on ensuring cyber security, human resources and a budget for information technology applications, as well as the building of e-Government.

As a result, relevant agencies have been ordered to prepare infrastructure and fulfil cyber security conditions to connect national databases.

They have been instructed to use data for the implementation of online public services by December.

Ministries and agencies must work to improve their capacity and quality of services, as well as expand connectivity, surveillance and access control over data transmission networks by September.

Agencies have also been asked to make more efforts in IPv6 adoption, work on information systems and the establishment of a communal digital technology network.

The evaluation of digital Government and digital transformation progress at agencies and organisations should be conducted in December annually.

The agencies are required to devise measures to encourage people to use digital signatures for administrative procedures.

Training for at least 10,0000 civil servants will be organised by December to meet personnel demands.

The development and use of ‘Made-in-Vietnam’ digital products and services must be promoted, with the deadline for assessment set in December each year.

VNA