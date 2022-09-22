Vietnam striving to ensure information security in digital era

Nguyen Duc Hien, Deputy Head of the Central Economic Commission, delivers his speech in the event (Photo: SGGP).



The discussion attracted senior managers of IT and Information Security organizations to exchange experience and new trends, strategies for cyber security. It also aimed at delivering optimal solutions for investments in cyber security of businesses sited in Vietnam.

Statistics from the Authority of Information Security reveal that in the first half of 2022, on average there are 44.7 cyber-attacks a day in Vietnam (a rise of 1.6 times compared to this time last year), leading to tough challenges in maintaining cyber security, especially during the national digital transformation process.

Experts and business leaders are exchanging experience and new trends, strategies in cyber security (Photo: SGGP)





Head of the Institute for Information and Communications Strategies Nguyen Thanh Phuc shared that the trend of uploading data onto cloud servers becomes a lucrative chance for cyber criminals. The risk of information leak or loss has never been this high, yet most businesses and organization still exercise no practical method to lower this risk and protect themselves.

According to Robert Trong Tran, Deputy General Director of the Consultation Service for Technology Risk and Cyber Security (under E&Y Vietnam), the Covid-19 pandemic has forced businesses to neglect necessary security procedures, whereas cyber-attacks have become more complicated. It is wiser to focus on cyber security as much as on digital transformation, with a detailed strategy at hand.

Viettel Cyber Security said that it has always followed this proposal, and has integrated its services onto one platform for ease of administration. It has also synchronized investment projects for digital transformation and information security maintenance via strengthening its technological defense capacity. The organization suggested a balanced, safety, and strong digital transformation model among the three partners of investor – digital transformation partner – information security partner.

Viettel Cyber Security launches SOC Platform - its new generation monitoring and control platform. (Photo: SGGP)





On this occasion, Viettel Cyber Security launched SOC Platform – its new generation monitoring and control platform. The service supports organizations and businesses to fully handle trouble in daily operations to ensure safety for these IT systems.

By Bui Tuan – Translated by Huong Vuong