At the forum

The Minister said this at the sixth Vietnam International Conference and Exhibition on Control and Automation (VCCA) with the theme ‘Automation in the National Digital Transformation Program: Smart and Innovative’ held by the Vietnam Automation Association (VAA) and the Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City (VNUHCM) yesterday.

He said that out of 99 high technology products that were given the top priority for development by the State, 20 were in the field of automation, he said, adding that in the list of 107 high-tech products, whose development investment is encouraged, including 30 being involved in the automation sector.

At the opening session, Dr. Nguyen Quan, former Minister of Science and Technology cum Chairman of the Vietnam Automation Association, said that this year's conference has the largest scale ever with 138 scientific reports from research institutes, universities and businesses.

A conference's scientific forum comprises five sessions on smart cities, digital transformation in production, smart agriculture, renewable energy, and start-ups and innovation.

Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat said that the conference has clearly formed a prestigious scientific forum in the field of control and automation.

However, the Vietnam Automation Association needs to further strengthen the connection and technology transfer from advanced technology suppliers in the world to promote applications in the field of control and automation.

The Vietnam Automation Association should cooperate with the Ministry of Science and Technology to promote support for Vietnamese organizations and businesses in the field of automation to conduct research, application, technology improvement and digital transformation towards green and clean through national science and technology programs.

The conference took place on April 8 and 9 with three main activities including scientific conference, international exhibition, and business forum in order to connect and effectively exploit the link between managers, scientists and businesspersons.

Attending the conference were Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai and many scientists.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Anh Quan