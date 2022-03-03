Vietnam organizes training session for information security

The training session is for members of the cybersecurity emergency response teams of Vietnam and domestic organizations, as well as businesses in the field. It attracted the participation of over 200 people.

This training was able to provide learners with the general status of information security and safety, useful experience on cyber-attacks, technical experience to ensure cyber security.

In addition, participants from VNCERT and CNCERT shared their own experience and expertise on establishing and maintaining information security systems of each other.

By Kim Thanh – Translated by Thanh Tam