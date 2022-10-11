Vietnam International Digital Week kicks off. (Photo: VNA)



The opening ceremony saw the participation of more than 350 representatives from ministries, agencies, associations, organisations and digital firms from ASEAN member countries and their dialogue partners, among others.

The programme offers a chance for relevant sides to enhance connectivity, exchange information and explore cooperation opportunities.



In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said the event, the first of its kind in Vietnam, is expected to be held annually for ASEAN countries.

Vietnamese Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)



Relevant sides will compare notes on digital transformation, institution, infrastructure, technology, platform, application, workforce, safety and cooperation, he said, stressing that digital cooperation among ASEAN countries will contribute to forming a digital ASEAN.



Following the opening ceremony, representatives from policy-making agencies of the countries shared experience in digital development at a plenary session.



Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung briefed the participants on Vietnam’s vision and strategy on digital economy and digital society.

Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

The digital government is to change serving methods, thus satisfying people, he said, adding that the digital economy will help Vietnam achieve the status of a upper middle income country by 2030 and a high income nation by 2045.



The Vietnam International Digital Week, to run until October 14, will feature a series of activities, including the ASEAN conference on 5G, other conferences on digital transformation in industry and smart production, and a forum themed “Why Vietnam 2022” that will look into digital economy in Vietnam.

Vietnamplus