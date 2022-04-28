Vietnam has 93.5 million mobile cellular subscriptions

The localities having a low rate of adult using the smartphone are the Northern mountainous provinces of Son La, Ha Giang, Lai Chau and Dien Bien with 58.3 percent, 56.1 percent, 56.6 percent and 57.6 percent respectively. Meanwhile, 78.4 percent of adults in Ha Phong City are using smartphone, the highest rate in the country, followed by Da Nang City with 77.8 percent.
In addition, the statistics showed that people in some provinces only used feature phones, including Long An with 12.6 percent, Tien Giang with 13.5 percent, Ben Tre with 15 percent, Nam Dinh with 12.8 percent and Thanh Hoa with 12.4 percent.
In order to reach the set target of 85 percent of adult using smartphone, it is essential to develop 8.6 million mobile cellular subscriptions from 10 current users of feature phones and give more and more promotion and priority programs for smartphone users.
