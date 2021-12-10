Vietnam Digital Awards 2021 honors innovative solutions



Despite being organized during the fourth Covid-19 outbreak, the contest witnessed a rise in submitted papers to 300 from organizations, enterprises, and individuals nationwide thanks to the use of online registration.

After both preliminary and final rounds, the judge board was able to select 53 excellent papers in four categories to deliver awards: state units, businesses, products and solutions, products and solutions to bridge the digital gap.

All chosen papers have displayed creativity and socio-economic efficiency, such as rice ATM and face mask ATM by Blue Universe Corp.; Microsoft Teams solution to support online learning for schools free of charge; the basic medical information management platform by Viettel Solutions.

Vietnam Digital Awards 2021 aims at recognizing prominent digital technology products, solutions, and services from Vietnam; encouraging all sectors ranging from state units to private businesses to invest in and apply digital technologies in their own digital transformation process.

By Tuong Vy – Translated by Thanh Tam