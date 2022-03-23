Vietnam checking security vulnerability in securities trading system



Accordingly, these subjects have obtained sensitive information of clients such as username, password to perform securities transactions or withdraw money via these accounts.

Therefore, the State Securities Commission of Vietnam requested that securities companies immediately check and fix these security holes, especially on the online security transaction systems; review the authentication procedure for each online securities transaction; adjust their system so that any money transfer or account information change requires an instant OTP authentication.

These companies are also demanded to contact their clients for proper risk warning if confidential information is revealed, and advice of regular password change, password format to be dissimilar to those of other accounts.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Huong Vuong