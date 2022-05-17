Vietnam Blockchain Association makes its debut

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang handed the decision to establish the Vietnam Blockchain Association to the association's Chairman Hoang Van Huyen at the event (Photo: SGGP)



According to the Ministry of Home Affairs Decision No. 343/QD-BNV dated April 27, 2022, the Vietnam Blockchain Association became the first official legal entity to gather enthusiasts to research and apply blockchain technology throughout Vietnam.

The first congress of the Vietnam Blockchain Association took place in Hanoi on May 16 and announced the official executive committee, principles, and operation direction of the association. In particular, the focus is on a series of action programs on blockchain application with the goal of promoting the digital economy, soon bringing Vietnam to the international level in the digital economy, and will start from a practical action program including research, applying blockchain technology solutions in all aspects of economic life.

The Vietnam Blockchain Association has become the only legal bridge between the Vietnamese blockchain community and State agencies and departments in order to build a legal framework for the Vietnamese blockchain technology industry toward the national goal of digital technology - the digital economy. At the same time, the association will be the convergence of those interested in researching, testing, evaluating, standardizing, and encouraging the application of blockchain technology in Vietnam.

The association will perform the task of expanding relationships with blockchain organizations and communities around the world in addition to shared experiences and resources to research, test, apply, deploy, and trade blockchain technology according to Vietnamese law. Last but not least, the association will attract investment for the operation of the blockchain industry, training, and developing digital human resources.

In recent years, Vietnam has witnessed the rapid introduction and development of blockchain technology. As the number of businesses, researchers, and engineers pursuing blockchain technology is increasing, the need to connect, cooperate, share, and support is also stronger and stronger, a full-fledged legal organization In order to meet the expansion speed and strong development goals of the Vietnamese blockchain community, it is absolutely necessary.

Mr. Hoang Van Huyen, former Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, and Chairman of the Vietnam Blockchain Association said that the Vietnam Blockchain Association is committed to contributing to raising public awareness and advising on the construction of legal corridors as well as management, standards, and regulations in the application and development of products and services on the basis of blockchain technology.

The Association is looking forward to the enthusiastic participation and constructive contributions of individuals and businesses researching and developing blockchain technology in Vietnam in order to build a stronger association in both quality and quantity.

In the coming time, the Vietnam Blockchain Association will gather businesses, organizations, and individuals who are passionate about or are working in blockchain technology in Vietnam to share experiences and resources together to help promote the success of blockchain technology for testing and application of blockchain technology with the aim to contribute to the successful implementation of the national digital transformation and digital economy development.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Van Tung asked the Vietnam Blockchain Association to coordinate and support the Ministry of Science and Technology and other relevant ministries and sectors in building and completing the legal corridor in developing and testing products, services, and solutions based on blockchain technology. The Ministry of Science and Technology will focus on directing relevant units to actively coordinate with the association in activities.

The Ministry of Science and Technology will also review and complete the legal corridor of the science and technology in the industry to create favorable conditions for the research, development, and application of blockchain technology in Vietnam. Moreover, at the same time, the Ministry will consider and prioritize resources for research and development and blockchain technology applications.

Currently, the Ministry of Science and Technology is implementing a national key program to 2025 named ‘Supporting research, development and technology application of Industry 4.0’, in which blockchain is one of the key technologies of Industry 4.0.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Anh Quan