Viet Solutions 2021 awards outstanding digital transformation solutions

The first prize of Viet Solutions 2021



Launched in June 2021, Viet Solutions 2021 contest attracted the participation of 257 solutions and products from 17 nations in 11 fields. Among them, 80 percent focuses on the 8 prioritized fields in the national digital transformation process to achieve the dual target of Vietnam: economic growth and Covid-19 prevention.

The winner of Viet Solutions 2021 is Vintom with its solution to transform digital data into video format. It received the cash reward of VND300 million (approx. US$13,226).

The second prizes of Viet Solutions 2021





The second prizes belong to Cyber Purity with the solution to implement AI to filter harmful information on the Internet and DigiAds with the solution to customize digital content on digital monitors for each client. Each is given a cash reward of VND200 million ($8,817).

The third prizes of Viet Solutions 2021





The two third prizes are given to the product ‘Dino Di hoc’’ aiming at 3-to-6-year-old children following Howard Gardner theory and Emddi with the solution to manage taxi systems. Each obtains a cash reward of VND150 million ($6,614).

Winners of Viet Solutions 2021 have a chance to enter a contract with major corporations and earn a profit share of up to 75 percent. The organization board also selected promising solutions to sign contracts with right after the completion of the preliminary round. Until now, 16 solutions have been offer a contract.

Viet Solutions is a contest to seek solutions for the national digital transformation process in the fields of healthcare, education, finance – banking, agriculture, transportation, logistics, energy, natural resources – environment, industrial manufacturing, entertainment – utilities, business administration. After three seasons, the total value of contracts signed with selected solutions and products reaches nearly VND45 billion ($1.98 million).

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung is delivering his speech in the ceremony.





In the ceremony, MIC encouraged the continuous innovation among businesses to boost young enterprises so that Vietnam can own 100000 technological companies in 2025 and speed up the digital transformation process.

Seeing the eager participation of state units, major corporations, and technological businesses after three years, MIC’s Minister Nguyen Manh Hung hoped that technological engineers, businesses, universities, organizations, and the community would take part in the contest next year more enthusiastically for Vietnam to make more breakthroughs and to introduce promising products to the international market.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Vien Hong