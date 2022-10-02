Users of Vietnamese digital platform surge 23.5 percent in August





According to data of the Ministry of Information and Communications, Vietnamese spent more than 934 million hours on local platforms, making up 13.77 percent of total time they spent on all digital platforms.

On average, a smart phone user spent 9.93 hours on Vietnamese digital platforms in August, up 11.44 percent from July and 4.67 percent from January this year.

Five local platforms reported more than 10 million users monthly, namely Zalo with 75 million, followed by Zing Mp3 with 23.6 million, Momo e-wallet 19.6 million, Bao Moi 15.5 million and Vietcombank application 12 million.

Digital platform users on mobile devices have been on the rise as the number of new app downloads hit about 312 million, surging 19 percent compared to that in July.

With this momentum, Vietnam is projected to maintain the seventh place in the number of new app downloads globally.

