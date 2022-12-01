

Launched in October 2021, the project ‘Be Internet Awesome’ offered a diverse and completely free curriculum, along with an online game called Interland, where players can embark on an adventure to learn more about digital safety.

In 2022, Google continued to introduce the Vietnamese version of ‘Internet Adventure’, aiming at helping parents and their children to be safer and more confident in the Internet environment.

The project was supported by the Ministry of Education and Training, Vietnam Cybersecurity Emergency Response Teams/Coordination Center (VNCERT/CC), the Center for Family Health Counselling and Community Development (CFC Vietnam), and the Departments of Education and Training in many provinces and cities.

By Tan Ba – Translated by Thanh Tam