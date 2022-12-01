  1. Science/technology

Training on safe Internet access skills held for school teachers

SGGP

The educational project ‘Be Internet Awesome’, held by Google in Vietnam a year ago, has achieved positive results. Over 7,400 teachers from more than 1,100 primary schools in 4 provinces and cities have completed their training. Around 1 million pupils will benefit from this project.

Training on safe Internet access skills held for schoolteachers ảnh 1


Launched in October 2021, the project ‘Be Internet Awesome’ offered a diverse and completely free curriculum, along with an online game called Interland, where players can embark on an adventure to learn more about digital safety.

In 2022, Google continued to introduce the Vietnamese version of ‘Internet Adventure’, aiming at helping parents and their children to be safer and more confident in the Internet environment.

The project was supported by the Ministry of Education and Training, Vietnam Cybersecurity Emergency Response Teams/Coordination Center (VNCERT/CC), the Center for Family Health Counselling and Community Development (CFC Vietnam), and the Departments of Education and Training in many provinces and cities.

By Tan Ba – Translated by Thanh Tam

Tags:

Other news

See more