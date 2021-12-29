Top ten outstanding scientific and technological events announced

The thirteenth Party Congress

The Vietnam Science and Technology Journalists Club has organized the opinion poll for 16 years. The event took place online with the participation of reporters specializing in the field of science and technology.

The thirteenth Party Congress identified science - technology, and innovation as one of the strategic breakthroughs

The Resolution of the thirteenth Party Congress proposed three groups of strategic breakthrough solutions to continue developing the country sustainably.

For the first time, the Document of the Party Congress has identified science–technology, and innovation as one of the strategic breakthroughs for national construction and development.

Thereby, science - technology, and innovation is not only a driving force but also an important pillar for the country's economic growth in the new period.



The sixth International Conference on Vietnamese Studies

International conferences on Vietnamese studies are always consistent to study Vietnam for the sustainable development of Vietnam and contribute to peace, cooperation and sustainable development of the region and the world.

Vietnamese scientific works won the Best Innovation Award of its 2021 Asia Innovation Award

The collaborative project on biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) led by Dr. Pham Thi Thuy Phuong from Vietnam’s Institute of Chemical Technology had been given the Best Innovation Award of its 2021 Asia Innovation Award.

Viettel's smart city model is recognized as the most effective and innovative in the world

Vietnam’s Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group has won a category award at the 2021 World Communication Awards (WCA) for its smart city project on October 26, 2021. Over the past time, 30 provinces and cities have signed cooperation agreements with Viettel in the application of smart city construction technology.

Anti-erosion embankment works in the Southern Province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau’s Xuyen Moc District

The embankment work for preventing coastal erosion in the tourist area of Lang Chai village in Xuyen Moc District in the Southern Province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau has just been put into use in the third phase with a total length of about approximately 1.3km.

The embankment was built by Vietnam Science and Technology Company (Busadco) with new technology, technical solutions, and advanced products.



It can resist corrosion in the marine environment, meeting the requirements of disaster prevention in response to climate change and sea-level rise. Works that meet the requirements of the planning of investment projects for the construction of permanent works behind the embankment must have a construction foundation of > +2.5m.

Cooling wear for medical staff to prevent Covid-19 epidemic

As an opportunity to withstand thermal stress, and improve patients' and professionals' safety, cooling-wear can be considered relevant.

In June 2021, a group of engineers from the Center for Technology Incubation and Science - Technology Enterprises under the Institute of Technology Application under the Ministry of Science and Technology have carried research and produced a model of cooling shirt for medical staff.

“Portable isolation cap” Vietnam was honored in Switzerland

On November 29, 2021, at the headquarters of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in Geneva, Switzerland, the "mobile isolation hat" inventor group Vihelm consisted of three young Vietnamese men (Do Trong Minh Duc, Tran Nguyen Khanh An and Nguyen Hoang Phuc) were awarded the title of WIPO Intellectual Property Youth Ambassador.

Professor Chau Van Minh, President of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology was honored to receive the Order National de la Légion d'honneur Professor and Academician Chau Van Minh was honored by France and Belarus

In 2021, Professor Chau Van Minh, President of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology was honored to receive the Order National de la Légion d'honneur , the highest French order of merit, for his outstanding achievements in the field of science and technology and continuous contributions to promoting scientific and technological cooperation with these countries.

The Order national de la Légion d'honneur is the noblest, oldest and most prestigious order of the French State awarded to individuals and organizations that have made special contributions to the French state. Professor-VS Chau Van Minh was the first Vietnamese person working in the fields of natural science and technology to be awarded the French Legion of Honor.

Vietnam’s Luc Ngan lychee and Binh Thuan dragon fruit get protected geographical indication in Japan Vietnam’s Luc Ngan lychee and Binh Thuan dragon fruit get protected geographical indication in Japan

The Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry & Fisheries had granted a Protected Geographical Indication for Luc Ngan lychee in the Northern Province of Bac Giang and dragon fruit in the Central Province of Binh Thuan on October 7, 2021.

After being granted a PGI certificate means that the prestige of Binh Thuan dragon fruit has been recognized in the Japanese market, opening up many new opportunities for the export and consumption of Binh Thuan dragon fruit in many different markets, especially in fastidious markets like Europe, South Korea, and New Zealand.

Impressive Techfest 2021 Impressive Techfest 2021



In the context of the complicated Covid-19 pandemic, the online exhibition Techfest247 has been enthusiastically supported by the community, attracting more than 2.5 million attendees in person and online.

More than 120 events were held. Techfest 247 platform had 997 booths, 711 products registered for trade, 11,558 visits. Especially with the chain of investment connection activities, which has supported nearly 350 startups to approach more than 100 domestic and international investors and investment funds, with a total investment interest of more than US$15 million.

Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat said that in 2021, despite the complicated developments of the Covid-19 epidemic, the financial source for investment in creative startups in Vietnam will increase unprecedentedly. More than $1.3 billion has been invested in Vietnamese innovative start-ups.

