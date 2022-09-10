Top 10 Vietnam ICT firms honored

Top ICT firms are honored at the award ceremony.

Statistics from the organization board showed that the top 10 ICT companies gained a total revenue of VND162,333 billion (US$7 billion) in 2021, accounting for 51 percent of the total revenue of Vietnam’s software & IT services industry with the total number of employees of 175,601.



Launched by the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) on April 28, this year’s awards received 147 nominations in 20 categories submitted by 92 businesses.

Deputy Minister of the Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung speaks at the event.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Deputy Minister of the Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung said that Vietnamese IT enterprises have affirmed their brands in taking the pioneering missions of researching and developing digital platforms.

IT startups should solve the country's problems by using digital technology. The key to digital transformation is digital platforms. Digital technology enterprises have the mission and responsibility of developing national digital transformation platforms, providing effective and quality products and solutions for digital government, digital economy, and digital society.

Nguyen Van Khoa, VINASA’s Chairman speaks at the event.

Nguyen Van Khoa, VINASA’s Chairman, said despite the complicated global situation, Vietnam’s economy has seen strong development with positive predictions from international organizations. The country’s digital transformation process is also entering an accelerating phase creating momentum for the comprehensive development of Vietnam.

The list of top 10 (ICT) firms and publications introducing companies in three languages of Vietnamese, English, and Japanese will be downloaded for free at www.top10ict.com and www.vinasa.org.vn. As well as presented to Government agencies, ministries, departments, provinces and cities, and more than 5,000 companies, units, and organizations throughout the country, together with associations, trade affairs, and businesses in 100 nations and economies in the VINASA’s international cooperation network.



Top ICT firms are honored at the award ceremony.

On this occasion, the organization board selected and handed over certificates of VND one-thousand-billion ICT firms to companies that have a revenue of VND1,000 billion and over. These enterprises will join hands with the Government to solve big problems in the country and support the development of the software & IT services industry, IT businesses, and startups.

15 selected ICT firms include FPT Corporation , FPT Information System Co., Ltd. (FPT IS), FPT Software Ltd., FPT Telecom Joint Stock Company, Information and data of Joint Stock Company For Telecom & Informatics (CTIN) under Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group, MK Smart Joint Stock Company (MK Smart), MobiFone Corporation , NashTech Vietnam Company Limited., One Mount Group, Viettel-CHT Company Limited (Viettel IDC), Viettel Digital Services Corporation, Viettel Media Company, Viettel Post Joint Stock Corporation, Viettel Solutions Corp, and Vietnam Post and Telecommunication Industry Technology Joint Stock Company.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh