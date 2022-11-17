Three Vietnamese scientists listed among the world's best scientists

Three Vietnamese scientists are listed among the world's best scientists



The first edition of an annual world ranking of rising stars in science has included three Vietnamese scientists with excellent achievements in scientific publications in its top 1,000 listings.

Among the ranked scientists, three Vietnamese scientists working at universities in Vietnam with the Rising Star badge - an outstanding rising science star in the world are Associate Professor Tran Xuan Bach, Associate Professor Le Hoang Son and Dr. Phung Van Phuc.

Associate Professor Tran Xuan Bach from the Hanoi-based Medical University is the only Vietnamese scientist in the top 10 scientists with the third ranking in the field of community medicine.

Associate Professor Le Hoang Son from the Hanoi-based National University ranked 190th in the field of computer science. Dr. Phung Van Phuc from the Ho Chi Minh-based University of Technology ranked 958 in the field of mechanical engineering and aerospace.





By Thanh Minh - Translated by Anh Quan