Ph.D. Ha Thi Thanh Huong Yesterday afternoon, a ceremony was held at the Hanoi-based Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology to give L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science International Awards to three Vietnamese female scientists conducting potential research projects for the health and benefit of the community. The three female scientists are Assoc. Prof. Le Minh Ha - Head of the Institute of Natural Products Chemistry’s Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, Associate Professor Phan Thi Phuong Nhi, Vice Dean of Hue University of Agriculture and Forestry’s Faculty of Agronomy, and Ph.D. Ha Thi Thanh Huong, Head of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine of the Vietnam National University- Ho Chi Minh City’s Faculty of Biomedical Engineering.



Assoc. Prof. Le Minh Ha’s research project aims to supplement modern scientific pieces of evidence for the herbal hot bath of the local Dao Do (Red Dao) ethnic people in the Northern Province of Lao Cai’s Ta Phin Commune.

Associate Professor Phan Thi Phuong Nhi has applied the molecular marker method in the assessment of genetic diversity in her research with the aim to add more valuable sources about tea varieties grown in the Central region, especially Truoi tea - a specialty of Hue ancient capital.

Ph.D. Ha Thi Thanh Huong was honored with a research project on a technique for the early detection of Alzheimer's disease through the use of a biomarker found in plasma existing in protein p-tau 217.

This year's program also honors Associate Professor Ho Thi Thanh Van, a young scientist who has just been awarded the L'Oreal - UNESCO International Rising Talent Award in France’s Paris for her research on hydrogen fuel cell technology which is significant for the future of clean energy.

Since 1998, the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Awards have recognized 122 laureates, exceptional women who have made great advances in scientific research. Five of them have gone on to receive the Nobel Prize.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan