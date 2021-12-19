Ten young talents receive Golden Globe Science and Technology Award 2021

At the award-giving ceremony

The award was given to Vietnamese citizens under the age of 35 with outstanding achievements in science and technology who are studying and carrying out research in the country or abroad.

In 2021, the award was given to those working in information technology, digital transformation and automation, medical and pharmaceutical technology, biotechnology, environmental technology, and new material technology in order to orient and promote the young generation to participate in the fourth industrial revolution according to the Resolution of the 13th Party Congress.

Ten winners were chosen from sixty-six nominees from domestic and foreign educational, training and research institutions. Also in the awarding ceremony, the organizers awarded the outstanding Female Student Award to 20 female students in the field of Science and Technology who are third-year female students with excellent academic and research achievements in information technology, electricity, electronics, and mechanics.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan