Ten Vietnamese named among world's best scientists

The ranking is based on D-index (Discipline H-index), which includes papers and citation values for an examined discipline. It analysed the data of 166,880 scientists in 24 areas on Microsoft Academic Graph.
The ten scientists named in the ranking specialise in six areas – engineering and technology, computer science, environmental science, material science, mechanical and aerospace engineering, and community health.
They include four scientists from the Vietnam National University-Hanoi - Prof. Dr. Nguyen Dinh Duc; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Hoang Son; Prof. Dr. Pham Hung Viet; and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tu Binh Minh.
The others are Prof. Nguyen Van Tuan (Phiiippe Derreumaux), Assoc. Prof. Nguyen Thoi Trung, Assoc. Prof. Thai Hoang Chien from Ton Duc Thang University; Prof. Nguyen Van Hieu from Phenikaa University; Prof. Nguyen Xuan Hung and Assoc. Prof. Phung Van Phuc from Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology.
Earlier in October 2021, five Vietnamese were named in the list of the world’s top 10,000 scientists released by the US’s PLOS Biology Journal, including Prof. Dr. Nguyen Dinh Duc and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Hoang Son.