Ten Vietnamese named among world's best scientists

Earlier in October 2021, five Vietnamese were named in the list of the world’s top 10,000 scientists released by the US’s PLOS Biology Journal, including Prof. Dr. Nguyen Dinh Duc and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Hoang Son.

The others are Prof. Nguyen Van Tuan (Phiiippe Derreumaux), Assoc. Prof. Nguyen Thoi Trung, Assoc. Prof. Thai Hoang Chien from Ton Duc Thang University; Prof. Nguyen Van Hieu from Phenikaa University; Prof. Nguyen Xuan Hung and Assoc. Prof. Phung Van Phuc from Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology.