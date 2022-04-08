Telecoms carriers asked to verify information, manage SIM use of subscribers

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Duc Long is delivering his speech

Chief Inspector of MIC Bui Hoang Phuong informed that on March 31, 2022, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung issued Decision No.611/QD-BTTTT regarding the management of mobile network carriers on mobile subscriber information and the handling of SIM cards used for illegal activities.

An inter-discipline inspection team, consisting of inspectors from MIC, Vietnam Telecommunications Authority, and the Public Security Ministry, will examine all Vietnamese mobile network providers of Viettel, VNPT, MobiFone, Vietnamobile, Gtel, MobiCast and Dong Duong Telecom. This inspection lasts 30 days. All telecoms carriers have agreed to cooperate with this inspection.

The inspection focuses on checking whether SIM cards have relevant user information, which SIM card owners have performed illegal activities or delivered junk and marketing messages.

It is expected that the inspection will help carriers pinpoint law violations for strict punishment, in hope of letting business activities fully comply with legal regulations. Based on this inspection, proposals on adjustments for outdated mobile subscriber management regulations will be submitted to related state agencies to boost the growth of telecoms use nationwide. This will also become the foundation for the pilot of certain new telecoms services like Mobile Money.

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Duc Long stated that so far, telecoms enterprises have tried their best to verify subscriber information. Hence, the number of pre-activated SIM cards has witnessed a significant drop.

However, there are still wrong implementation of regulations on subscriber information management, leading to potentially severe impacts of illegal activities like scams or fraudulence to each citizen and the community. This asks for stricter examination from MIC to completely stop these dangerous activities.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam