Technology applications in agricultural production introduced

Freeze-drying food preservation technology of Vietnam Green Industrial Joint Stock Company. (Photo: SGGP)

The event aims to support putting products from research institutes, universities, technology enterprises, and start-up groups in HCMC to the market to serve the needs of technology applications in production and business activities. The exhibition attracted nearly 200 technology applications from 87 enterprises and institutions participating in advertising and promoting trade.



The exhibition introduces new technology trends suitable to the production situation in Vietnam, especially in the field of preservation and processing of agricultural products and food, hybridization technologies of plants and livestock, including automation technology in the agricultural production process, food sterilization by high-pressure processing technology, controlled atmosphere technology, freeze-drying to prolong the preservation time of agricultural products or the reuse of wastewater from factories.



Agricultural aircraft distributes seeds, fertilizers and pesticides of Agridrone Vietnam Aircraft Joint Stock Company. (Photo: SGGP) According to Mr. Nguyen Viet Dung, Director of the Department of Science and Technology of HCMC, the agricultural sector plays a crucial role in the development of the country. According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Vietnam's agricultural and fishery export turnover has reached US$4.8 billion this year, up more than 11.2 percent over the same period last year. It is a good sign after the pandemic occurred. In recent years, many businesses, cooperatives, and farmers have actively applied new technologies to the production process to improve yield and product quality before putting them on the market.



Mantra Kombucha fermented tea start-up project of the Center for Technology Business Incubation of HCMC University of Agriculture and Forestry. (Photo: SGGP)

On May 19 and 20, Techmart's experts will advise and answer questions related to farming techniques and crop management in greenhouses, food processing technology from aquatic materials, obstacles in the process of learning, buying, selling, and transferring technologies in the field of agriculture and post-harvest technology.





By Bui Tuan – Translated by Bao Nghi