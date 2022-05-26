At this Techmart event, certain products and solutions for post-harvest produce processing and preserving like innovative produce dryers have attracted much attention of visitors since they can help to reduce processing time while increasing product quality and preservation time compared to traditional drying methods.

Vietnam Sustainable Energy Technology JSC. (SETECH Vietnam) introduced a household-scale solar-power dryer system for produce and seafood. It has been applied by several families, large and small-scaled businesses nationwide to dry typical produce like tea leaves, black bean sprouts.

Vietnam Green Industrial JSC. displayed its refrigeration dryer, using temperature changes to create pressure differences for evaporating water inside produce. Processed produce will be then vacuum sealed and stored in cold warehouses. The dryer has been used widely by both families and large enterprises. In addition, the company introduced the freeze drying technology to help maintain produce freshness and specific smell, taste.

Vietnam’s agriculture lately has achieved many impressive results, and its export turnover continuously increases year by year. However, during the harvest season, farmers still encounter trouble processing and preserving their crops owing to a lack of advanced technologies. The products and solutions exhibited in this Techmart are, therefore, expected to become a great aid to farmers and produce processing factories.

By Bui Tuan – Translated by Yen Nhi