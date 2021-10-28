Techmart 2021 exhibits post-harvest technologies



The Techmart this time attracts the participation of around 50 businesses in the field and educational institutes to display over 150 practical technologies for commercialization purposes.

This Techmart introduces technologies related to produce process and preservation after harvesting time to make highly nutritious products with no residues of harmful chemicals.

Typical technologies to appear in Techmart this time are digital transformation solutions for post-harvesting; an IoT platform to monitor and synchronize data in agricultural production; solutions to manage manufacturing and distributing systems with the ability to track product origin.

Techmart is an annual event to commercialize promising research results of research centers, educational institutes, and technological enterprises and for startup businesses to seek potential investment partners.

By Tan Ba – Translated by Huong Vuong