TECHFEST 2022 promoting open innovation for sustainable development

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is talking with representatives of innovative businesses at TECHFEST 2021 in Hanoi

TECHFEST 2022 consists of a series of offline and online via breakthrough technologies like 2D and 3D virtual exhibition; virtual reality meeting rooms for seminars, competitions, and investment connections on one platform. More remarkably, investment connection activities are methodically launched with corresponding legal support services to boost investment attraction.

Chairman Pham Hong Quat of the National Agency for Technology Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Development informed that TECHFEST 2022 welcomes the appearance of new interesting tech-villages in the five groups of:

_Future: virtual reality, digital transformation, blockchain

_Techhub: smart agriculture, tourism, real estates, finance…

_Community: community support services, invention and innovation, global technology support

_Social influence: green energy, circular economy

_Open innovation: Government-based, corporations, social organizations.

These tech-villages will come to help local TECHFEST activities by sharing their experience of nation-scaled operations.

Vice Chairman of State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Ngo Huong Nam mentioned another goal of TECHFEST 2022, boosting the involvement of overseas Vietnamese intellectuals in the national innovation process. At present, this committee has formed a network of members in 15 countries and will develop a mechanism for overseas Vietnamese experts to become co-leaders of the above villages, in hope of expanding TECHFEST to other nations.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stated that there must be a suitable mechanism to effectively exploit the human resources, especially from universities, vocational schools, and research centers, for innovative activities. this mechanism should allow the establishment of a market with healthy competitions and cooperation among ministries, state agencies, businesses to promote innovation for more impressive breakthroughs.

In the previous TECHFEST 2021, the Prime Minister also stressed the importance of innovation in addressing current socio-economic problems, which is an objective requirement of national development, sovereignty and territorial integrity protection, and living standard improvements.

By Tran Luu – Translated by Thanh Tam