Techconnect launched to boost organic farming



Themed ‘Green Technology for Organic Farming’, Techconnect and Innovation Vietnam 2022 aims at fostering technology supply-demand links, promoting the innovative technology market at regional, national, and international levels.

In the event, experts in the field commented that farming activities in the world, including Vietnam, will make more use of technologies and innovation.

Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat stated that this year’s Techconnect is held in HCMC in order to encourage technology implementation and transfer for businesses sited in Southern Vietnam, with a particular focus on applying advanced, cutting-edge technologies in manufacturing activities and boosting socio-economic growth.

The event welcomes technology displays and exhibitions from 250 booths of 176 units during December 7-10. Many of them are green ones to serve organic farming such as drip irrigation, industrial water treatment, aquaculture environment processing, agricultural aircraft to spray pesticides and spread seeds, water purification.

