State agencies in HCMC making breakthroughs via digital transformation

State agencies in HCMC are undergoing the digital transformation process to renovate their operations and offer more online public services to the community.



During this pandemic, an increasing number of people switch to online services through the aid of IT tools to engage in their daily activities like studying, shopping, receiving healthcare advice. Paperwork such as security card adjustment, financial aid receiving via VssID app directly to bank accounts has been moved online as well. These are typical examples of the impressive results of digital transformation in HCMC to adapt to the new normal status.

Right now, all state agencies in the city are enthusiastically undergoing this transformation. It is easy to see that in many state offices, there is no crowd waiting impatiently for the results of administrative procedures. Instead, most are done online.

Nguyen Tien Cong from Vinex Toan Cau Co. Ltd. in District 1 happily shared that he has just received the business permit online from the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade (DoIT). To register, he had accessed the official website of this department, followed by a call from its specialist for detailed consultation. Then all he had to do was to wait for the result sent door to door, which is extremely quick and convenient.

DoIT reported that in 2021, the rate of its online processed documents witnessed a significant rise to nearly reach 94 percent (around 70,000 papers in total). All of its 114 administrative procedures have been offered online at levels 3 and 4. Thus, citizens can apply for any procedure at any time.

Undergoing administration reform, besides processing documents online and delivering results door to door, DoIT is now becoming more friendly, with people taking a number and waiting for their turn to be served at seat in a lounge as charming as a coffee shop.

In 2021, the HCMC Social Insurance Agency was able to successfully process over 2 million documents thanks to synchronous digital transformation in all of its district offices and electronic transactions. Only few people still keep the habit of submitting papers directly.

HCMC last year launched its app for online health status declaration, receiving 46 million forms and issuing nearly 11 million individual QR codes, 90,000 location QR codes for those in need. It developed 4 e-maps to serve Covid-19 prevention and control tasks, welcoming 220 million visits. A management system for the vaccination campaign in the city was also built.

In the previous year, the city was successful in connecting 900 local state agencies to transfer 8.1 million documents. Its common databases and HCMC Local Government Service Platform (HCM LSGP) also linked 41 state agencies to process nearly 1 million requests per day.

Launched in September 2021, the Operation Center for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, Economic Recovery and Public Administration Services of District 7 is an effective tool to help district leaders in their monitoring tasks of public duties. Along with that is the app ‘District 7 Online’, considered as a mobile office of the district, to serve residents in administrative procedures, planning information search, pandemic news updates, and reports on law violation.

The goal of HCMC when entering the digital transformation process is to become a smart city in 2030, with fundamental and comprehensive renovation in the operations of the municipal authorities, businesses and the society here. Therefore, in 2025, it aims at having 50 percent of level-3 and level-4 administration documents processed successfully; getting its digital economy to account for 25 percent of its GRDP.

Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has stressed on the important role of digital transformation to maintain socio-economic activities, minimize negative impacts of economic recession, and fight against Covid-19.

Prof. Ha Ton Vinh, an infrastructure financial consultant, suggested that the city should switch to the digital government model from its ward level up by digitalizing all necessary documents. This is expected to create the more transparent authorities.

Lam Viet Hung, consultant for Vodafone Ziggo from the Netherlands recommended a high priority on online public services to help businesses to carry out administrative procedures (business permit registration, tax paying, city budget collection) more conveniently. It is advisable that HCMC switch to the paperless office mode via developing a special app for all of those administrative tasks and using electronic signatures, which could save a huge amount of overhead cost. An allocation of at least 3-4 percent of its GRDP should be on this important digital transformation.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Vo Thi Trung Trinh commented that the Covid-19 pandemic both poses tough challenges and offers valuable chances for HCMC to accelerate its digital transformation in order to create more breakthroughs in its development.

To further boost this transformation and to form a digital economy as well as digital society, it is essential to own a powerful digital platform and sufficient shared databases, which is the focus of the city this year. Obviously with these common databases, it will be extremely convenient for business, citizens, and state agencies accessing necessary information.

