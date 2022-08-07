SIHUB – EXPARA Accelerator batch 4 – 2022 started

The startup accelerator program, SIHUB - EXPARA Accelerator batch 4 - 2022, has officially been launched. (Photo: SGGP)

At this event, SIHUB and EXPARA officially introduced the sixth investment fund, Expara Southeast Asia Ventures, with a scale of up to US$450 million. Of which, one-third of the fund is for the Vietnamese market.



When attending SIHUB - EXPARA Accelerator batch 4 - 2022, startups will have the opportunity to expand their network of partners, seek investors, learn from the experience sharing of CEOs, advisors, and guests, and have a chance to receive funding of up to $150,000.



Investment enterprises that receive data from startups with growth potential can consider investing in and expanding that model. In addition, large enterprises can look for profitable investment opportunities through Expara Southeast Asia Ventures.



Expara Southeast Asia Ventures is an early-stage (seed stage) venture capital fund that primarily invests in next-generation technology startups in Southeast Asia. The fund focuses on areas including web3, blockchain, fintech, agri-food technology, industrial biotechnology, and other emerging technologies focusing on sustainability.







By Ba Tan – Translated by Gia Bao