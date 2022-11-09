In the seminar, the Command of Naval Region No.2 shared its experience on conducting scientific research; reported the current national and international situation as to AI research, electronics-mechanical designing, control engineering; discussed procedures for piloting, adjusting, perfecting, and manufacturing scientific products; talked about the autonomy capacity and possibility to localize technical equipment through advanced technologies in order to adapt to the tropical climate in Vietnam.
Seminar held on scientific research, technology transfer for national security
The Command of Naval Region No.2 and Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City yesterday co-held a seminar in Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province about ‘Cooperation for Scientific Research and Technology Transfer for National Security and Defense’.
The seminar between the Command of Naval Region No.2 and Vietnam National University-HCM
Colonel Dinh Van Thang, Deputy Commander of Naval Region No.2 is presenting his speech
This is a meaningful event to increase cooperation and experience exchange in scientific research and application between the Command of Naval Region No.2 and Vietnam National University-HCM. It is also a chance to inform scientists about urgent needs at present of the naval units so that those scientists can devise suitable support measures for scientific research projects of Region No.2 as to national security and defense in the upcoming time.