Seminar held on scientific research, technology transfer for national security

The seminar between the Command of Naval Region No.2 and Vietnam National University-HCM

In the seminar, the Command of Naval Region No.2 shared its experience on conducting scientific research; reported the current national and international situation as to AI research, electronics-mechanical designing, control engineering; discussed procedures for piloting, adjusting, perfecting, and manufacturing scientific products; talked about the autonomy capacity and possibility to localize technical equipment through advanced technologies in order to adapt to the tropical climate in Vietnam.

Colonel Dinh Van Thang, Deputy Commander of Naval Region No.2 is presenting his speech

This is a meaningful event to increase cooperation and experience exchange in scientific research and application between the Command of Naval Region No.2 and Vietnam National University-HCM. It is also a chance to inform scientists about urgent needs at present of the naval units so that those scientists can devise suitable support measures for scientific research projects of Region No.2 as to national security and defense in the upcoming time.



By Chi Cuong – Translated by Vien Hong