



The program of coordination activities includes the following main contents such as research, innovation, development and pilot application of a number of models, mechanisms and policies to remove and promote science and technology activities and creative innovation.

Accordingly, the three parties will participate in the development of mechanisms and policies to promote science and technology activities, innovation and the development of incubators and technology to support businesses in Ho Chi Minh City.

At the same time, the school, the Ministry, and the city administration will build a public-private partnership mechanism in implementing science, technology and innovation activities.

On the other hand, they will carry out several typical science and technology programs and projects such as research programs on the application of artificial intelligence, building and implementing the program ‘Research, application and development of microchips and microelectronics for smart cities and industries’ and piloting a project of electric vehicle model in Thu Duc City.





By Hung Thanh - Translated by Anh Quan