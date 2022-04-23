Sao Khue Award 2022-winning products, solutions, services apply new technologies

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at the ceremony.



On Saturday, the Vietnam Software and IT Services (VINASA) held a ceremony in the capital city of Hanoi to announce and grant Sao Khue Award 2022, with the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, leaders of the Ministry of Information and Communications and representatives of relevant ministries, agencies, localities and over 500 heads, officials and employees of more than 100 digital technology enterprises whose products and services were honored.

The winners of 174 Sao Khue Award 2022

Regarding products and solutions in the field of information and technology, 25 digital platforms and 17 solutions under pioneering technology were qualified for the Sao Khue Award, including one digital platform and one excellent solution of pioneering technology was granted top ten of Sao Khue Award 2022.

Chairman of VINASA Nguyen Van Khoa speaks at the ceremony.



Chairman of VINASA Nguyen Van Khoa said that the remarkable number and figures of Sao Khue Award 2022 showed the advanced approach to new technology of Vietnamese enterprises as well as the focus on investment, research of platforms, integrated solutions among IT companies.

Being launched on January 20, the award for Top IT Development Companies in Vietnam remained a record of 314 nominations from 229 enterprises and units. As the result, the organizers gave the award to 174 platforms, services and digital solutions from 113 agencies and enterprises, including ten services and solutions in the top ten and 19 five-star awards being classified.According to the statistics, 174 products, services and solutions being granted Sao Khue Award 2022 had their turn-over of VND16,000 billion (US$696 million). At the same time, the awarded products and solutions also used advanced technology, including AI, Blockchain, RPA and so on of which several products and solutions especially brought high economic value.Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said that the country had suffered from tough times due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the local information and technology sector played a vital, practical and effective role and the pandemic had also created a chance to promote the sector.Regarding the decision of selecting October 10 as the National Digital Transformation Day , Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam informed that it is necessary to accelerate the implementation of national digital transformation and raise public awareness, the meaning and benefits of digital transformation.The digital eco-systems have been step-by-step formed for the sectors, fields and components of the economy which would show the companion of IT enterprises communities with the Government, Ministry of Information and Communications on the strategy of E-Government development, digital economy, digital society.

By Tran Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong