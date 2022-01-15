At the prize -giving ceremony of Sao Khue 2021



The Viet Nam Association for Software and IT Services (VINASA) yesterday officially launched Sao Khue Awards 2022 in Hanoi. This is the most prestigious award of the Vietnamese software and IT service industry, aiming at honoring businesses, organizations, and individuals with excellent achievements in this industry.

In 2021, Vietnam has made great efforts to significantly change its ranking in terms of digital transformation in international rankings. Vietnam is in the group of five most attractive countries in terms of information technology services.

Vietnam is currently one of the countries to soon deploy 5G and is in the group of 10 countries with the highest level of deployment of new-generation Internet addresses globally. Vietnam has an Internet economy growth rate of nearly 30 percent, the highest in Southeast Asia and its online public services increased from 30 percent to 96 percent, also among the fastest-growing ones globally while its cybersecurity and safety ranked 25 over 194 countries and territories.

According to the Ministry of Information and Communications, 2022 will be the year to strongly promote digital transformation in all industries nationally. This is also the first year of implementing new strategies including digital Infrastructure, data, digital technology industry, Vietnam digital technology enterprises, digital government, digital economy, and digital society. Technology businesses continue to be the pioneering force in this field.

The Sao Khue Award 2022 will continue selecting, promoting, and branding digital platforms, digital services, and digital solutions contributing to the rapid growth of ut digital solutions into solving socio-economic problems, aiming to create complete digital ecosystems for all industries and fields.

The launch of the 2022 Sao Khue Award is under the patronage of the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Ministry of Science and Technology and related ministries, which are responsible for implementing key tasks in digital transformation.

Vice President and General Secretary of VINASA Nguyen Thi Thu Giang added: “Digital platforms, services and solutions, in this period, are not only responsible for bringing revenue and profits to businesses in the technology industry; more importantly, it will help Covid-hit Vietnamese organizations and businesses during digital transformation for quick recovery after the pandemic, and creating new values and competitive advantages.

The Sao Khue Award 2022 will officially receive applications from now until the end of March 13, 2022, continue to select and honor digital platforms, services and solutions in 6 groups including novel technological solutions for all fiends, using renowned cutting edge technologies like AI, IoT, Big Data, Cloud, Block Chain, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Extended Reality (XR), 3D Printing





By Tran Binh – Translated by Dan Thuy