Saigon Hi-tech Park to be developed into center of technology by 2030

In his opening speech, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai emphasized HCMC hoped the SHTP focus on key missions and solutions until 2030, including completing and upgrading its activities, developing and applying technologies, attracting investment in the fields of semiconductor Integrated Circuit (IC), new energy, biotechnology, renewable energy and environment.

On the other hand, the park should pay attention to creating resources to promote endogenous of science and technology, a close connection with industrial parks and export processing zones in the main economic regions, and an application of high technology in modern production, supporting and materials industries.

The SHTP’s total investment capital reached US$12 billion over the past 20 years, including US$10 billion from FDI high-tech businesses like Intel, Samsung, Nidec and Nipro, and US$2 billion from domestic technological enterprises.

The park’s export turnover is increasing every year. Its export revenue totaled US$21 billion in 2021, accounting for more than 50 percent of the city’s export turnover of high-tech products, and is expected to reach US$23 billion in 2022.

In the next stage in the development, SHTP is determined to become a center of knowledge, creativity and innovation in the country and a main driving force for the socio-economic development of HCMC and the Southern key economic region by 2045.

