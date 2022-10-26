Project 06 implementation needs more cooperation to achieve success

Minister of Public Security To Lam is delivering his speech at the briefing. (Photo: SGGP)



Minister of Public Security To Lam first mentioned that in the latest Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (IAMM), many countries paid much attention to the implementation of Project 06 in Vietnam.

However, there are still several limits and obstacles running this critical project. The Public Security Ministry always considers itself the pioneer in applying the project in the police force.

Since the workload related to this project is rather heavy by the end of this year, Minister Lam proposed that all state units, ministries, and functional agencies focus more on evaluating current challenges and identify corresponding causes of the tasks behind schedule so that feasible solutions could be devised to address them.

He asked that in the upcoming time, all localities and ministries, state agencies urgently complete legal matters to maintain the progress of Project 06, especially as to the elimination of household registration books from January 1, 2023. This directly affect all citizens, particularly regarding the fields of justice, natural resources and environment.

All state units must hurriedly find ways to stably link to the national population database via a clear pathway and timeline in order to progress administrative procedures of their unit.

As to the two inter-connected administrative procedures between the Justice Ministry and the Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs, Minister Lam suggested a quick upgrade of their systems to satisfy requirements for their connection by November 15.

With regard to the public service to register changes in land use right, the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry should introduce a specific pathway to apply nationwide, along with another pathway to link between the land database and the national population database.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment must continue to adjust and supplement legal documents related to business registration and tax registration procedures for household businesses. This task should be completed in this quarter.

The Health Ministry must urgently finish the guidelines for hospitals and clinics to synchronize driver health examination data into the system of the Ministry of Transport by October 30 in order to serve the online public service of driver license renewal or re-issuance. The Ministry of Health must also work with Vietnam Social Security to launch the inter-connected public service ‘Cashless Hospital Fee Payment’.

Finally, Minister Lam stressed that the task of issuing birth or death certificates at local level is rather complicated and time-consuming. He insisted that these procedures must be done online to give the most convenience to citizens.

By Do Trung – Translated by Yen Nhi